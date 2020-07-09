'White Lives Matter' written on California street 3 days after Black Lives Matter mural vandalized

"Our gates open up around 5 and it was there," said Jesse Pattison who works in the area where the 'White Lives Matter' writing was painted on the street.
"What I saw was hate speech written on the ground and we're not going to tolerate it," said Jeff Christensen who is a Black Lives Matter supporter.
When word got around town about what had been painted groups of people showed up and at least one started to cover over the words.
"That's right we're not going to tolerate this in our neighborhood. We're not going to take this kind of hate," Christensen said.
These writings are just the latest in what has been a tense four days in the town of Martinez. Saturday a couple was seen vandalizing the city approved Black Lives Matter mural with black paint.
A day later and after the artist had cleared the area, someone drove by yelling at the Black Lives Matter supporters. In fact witnesses say that man, who was later arrested, pulled a gun on people.
Those accused of vandalizing the Black Lives Matter mural have been identified as David Nelson and Nichole Anderson, both now facing hate crime charges.
In this latest situation, police say the roadway was illegally painted with "White Lives Matter," then unlawfully covered with black paint until city crews cleared the area.
No arrests have been made and police have not released any description of the person or persons who wrote "White Lives Matter" in the street.
Henry Williams is also a Black Lives Matter supporter who said folks need to understand the BLM movement isn't about hate.
"And yes all lives matter, but until we stop getting killed in the streets and slaughtered this whole humanity won't matter," Williams said.
