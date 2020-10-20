Rare white turtle hatchling found on South Carolina beach

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. -- Volunteers checking sea turtle nests on a South Carolina beach came upon a rare sight: a white sea turtle hatchling crawling across the sand.The town of Kiawah Island posted on its Facebook page that the Kiawah Island Turtle Patrol found a lone white baby sea turtle on Sunday.Photos show a tiny turtle that's a creamy white color rather than the more typical gray or green of a sea turtle.The town says the hatchling is believed to have a genetic condition called leucism, which causes animals to have reduced pigmentation. This is different from albinism, when an organism has no pigmentation.A conservation group says such animals typically have a hard time surviving because of a lack of camouflage.According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, sea turtles begin laying eggs in May through August. Hatchlings typically emerge in July through the end of October.Loggerhead turtles are listed as "threatened" under the Endangered Species Act, meaning they are protected by federal and state laws.