localish

Meet the Whiting Indiana Buscias, everyone's favorite Polish grandmas!

By Justyna Syska
EMBED <>More Videos

Meet the Buscias, everyone's favorite Polish grandmas!

WHITING, Ind. -- The Pierogi Fest is held annually in Whiting, Indiana (right outside of Chicago) and it brings the weird and wacky! These group of woman, known for their wild personalities, dress up as Polish grandmothers and have become local celebrities! The term "buscia" means grandma, and after 30 years, these women are still paying tribute to their heritage and grandmothers.

"People come up to us and say 'Oh you remind me of my grandma. You remind me of my aunt.' The old Polish, Slovak, Eastern-European... and that just touches our hearts," says Carolyn Kruszynski.

"This is honestly how our grandmas were. It's just a wonderful way to honor them," says Jean Lovasko.

The Buscias not only make appearances at the Pierogi Fest, but also at other local parades, sporting events, holidays and even have their own cooking show.

More on the Pierogi Fest: https://www.pierogifest.net/
More on the Buscias: https://www.pierogifest.net/the-buscias
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
whitingindianagrandmotherfunny videolocalishwls
LOCALISH
Interact with a real life WALL-E at this Bay Area hotel
Meet the Buscias, everyone's favorite Polish grandmas!
This teacher's viral dance moves took TikTok by storm
Coco & Breezy Are Fearless
TOP STORIES
Off-duty deputy who shot, killed Fayetteville man identified
LATEST: COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in NC
Here's when you can start filing your 2021 federal tax returns
Pregnant woman seriously injured in Durham hit-and-run
Officials warn about fake COVID testing kits. Here's how to spot them
Millionaire and murderer Robert Durst has died, attorney says
Wake County native wins Golden Globe for 'West Side Story'
Show More
CA police pull pilot from plane moments before train crash
Bob Saget found dead at Orlando hotel
Fallen trooper remembered as role model, devoted family man
Pipe bursts under lift, blasting freezing-cold water onto skiers
Judge says Novak Djokovic can stay in Australia
More TOP STORIES News