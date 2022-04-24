u.s. & world

1 child has died in mystery liver disease outbreak, World Health Organization says

The U.N. health agency said it's received reports of at least 169 cases of "acute hepatitis of unknown origin" so far.
EMBED <>More Videos

Health officials detect mysterious liver disease in kids

BERLIN -- The World Health Organization says at least one death has been reported in connection with a mysterious liver disease outbreak affecting children in Europe and the United States.

The U.N. health agency said late Saturday that it has so far received reports of at least 169 cases of "acute hepatitis of unknown origin" from a dozen countries.

Note: The video above is from a previous report on cases of the mysterious liver disease in children first identified in Britain.

The cases were reported in children aged one month to 16 years old, and 17 of those who fell ill required liver transplants. WHO didn't say in which country the death occurred.

The first cases were recorded in Britain, where 114 children have been sickened.

"It is not yet clear if there has been an increase in hepatitis cases, or an increase in awareness of hepatitis cases that occur at the expected rate but go undetected," WHO said in a statement.

Experts say the cases may be linked to a virus commonly associated with colds, but further research is ongoing.

"While adenovirus is a possible hypothesis, investigations are ongoing for the causative agent," WHO said, noting that the virus has been detected in at least 74 of the cases. At least 20 of the children tested positive for the coronavirus.

WHO said affected countries are stepping up their surveillance of hepatitis cases in children.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmysterymedicalnationaldeath investigationhealthchildren's healthchildrenchild deathhepatitisu.s. & worldhealth caremedical researchviruseurope
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Deputy climbs building to rescue baby from Orlando apartment fire
Former rugby star killed in Texas crash caused by teen driver: Sheriff
Blinken Ukraine: Steel plant bombed; Zelenskyy to meet US officials
Zelenskyy says he'll meet with US state, defense secretaries
TOP STORIES
Caleb Love will return to UNC, seek 2023 national title
Neighbors react to mother, boyfriend accused of abusing 2 children
Earth Day weekend brings healthy planet advocates to Durham
Dowless, key figure in NC absentee ballot fraud probe, dies
North Carolina conducts alcohol enforcement, 250 charged
Blinken Ukraine: Steel plant bombed; Zelenskyy to meet US officials
South Carolina officer killed while responding to domestic dispute
Show More
Deputy climbs building to rescue baby from Orlando apartment fire
Arrest made in death of 2 children in Rocky Mount
As vacancies grow at Raleigh 911 center, public safety worries rise
France's Macron is reelected but far-right rival raises game
10 of 26 people from sunken Japan tour boat confirmed dead
More TOP STORIES News