Coronavirus

Whole Foods giving shoppers disposable masks during COVID-19 pandemic

Whole Foods will offer free disposable masks to all customers within the next week.

Customers will be asked to wear the mask while in the store. The company says shoppers will be able to pick-up the face covering at store entrances.

A statement on the store's website reads "Over the next week, we will begin requesting that all customers wear masks while shopping in our stores to protect the health and safety of our team members and communities. Whole Foods Market will be providing face masks at the entrance of all stores for customers who do not have their own face covering."

Whole Foods has also implemented daily temperature checks for team members and crowd control measures for their locations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
NC lawmakers consider allowing restaurants to sell cocktails to-go
Triangle universities participate in promising COVID-19 clinical trial
LATEST: Cooper 'optimistic' that NC will begin phased reopening next week
Pregnant nurse caring for COVID-19 patients contracts virus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Cooper 'optimistic' that NC will begin phased reopening next week
'Mobile memorial' honors Fayetteville combat veteran
1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Raleigh
UNC Wilmington students' lives uprooted three years in a row
NC lawmakers consider allowing restaurants to sell cocktails to-go
Chick-fil-A selling take-home meal kits
Gov. Cooper responds to unemployment frustrations
Show More
21 workers at Clinton Smithfield plant test positive for COVID-19
Where can I donate plasma? Duke medical chief answers your questions
Pregnant nurse caring for COVID-19 patients contracts virus
NC reports over 100 more COVID-19 deaths than flu deaths
Triangle universities participate in promising COVID-19 clinical trial
More TOP STORIES News