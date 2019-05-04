Widow left heartbroken after thief steals her wedding ring

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- An Asheboro woman is devastated after thieves stole her cherished wedding ring.Doris Cox says they broke into her home and stole her jewelry box with the ring inside.Cox was married to her late husband for 42 years. He died five months ago.She says the thieves didn't touch her TV, laptop or other valuables.Cox is hoping whoever stole her precious ring will have compassion in their hearts and return it.Her family is offering a reward to anyone who returns the ring.