el chapo

Wife of drug kingpin 'El Chapo' arrested on US drug charges

By Michael Balsamo, Associated Press
WASHINGTON -- The wife of Mexican drug kingpin and escape artist Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was arrested on Monday at an airport in Virginia on international drug trafficking charges , the Justice Department said.

Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, who is a dual citizen of the U.S. and Mexico, was arrested at Dulles International Airport and is expected to appear in federal court in Washington on Tuesday.

She's accused of helping her husband escape from a Mexican prison in 2015 and was also "engaged in planning yet another prison escape" before Guzman was extradited to the U.S. in January 2017, the Justice Department said.

Guzman was sentenced to life behind bars in 2019. His Sinaloa cartel was responsible for smuggling mountains of cocaine and other drugs into the United States during his 25-year reign, prosecutors said in recent court papers. They also said his "army" was under orders to kidnap, torture and murder anyone who got in his way.

His wife is also accused of participating in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana in the U.S.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
illegal drugsel chapou.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
EL CHAPO
El Chapo's son released after capture as violence erupts in Sinaloa
El Chapo's son released from capture as violence erupts
El Chapo henchman in Chicago aimed to 'split head' of witness
El Chapo's request for outdoor recreation denied
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Johnston Co. to hold drive-thru graduations; some parents not pleased
Man accused of abducting NC girl talked to her on her school computer
Raeford Black-owned candle company surpasses $1M in sales
NC's latest county alert map shows 27 counties in the red
NC families mourn 500K Americans killed by COVID-19
Budget committee advances relief bill with 3rd stimulus check
COVID-19 vaccine could cause mammogram result confusion, doctors say
Show More
US COVID death toll tops 500K, matching the toll of 3 wars
LATEST: 2,133 newly reported COVID-19 cases
8-year-old boy shot while riding in car along Mebane road
WEATHER: Warmth on the way after rainy Monday
Capitol police officer recalls chaos of Jan. 6 attack
More TOP STORIES News