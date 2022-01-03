Pets & Animals

Car hits, kills wild horse on North Carolina's Outer Banks

COROLLA, N.C. (AP) -- A wild horse that lived on North Carolina's Outer Banks has been hit and killed by a vehicle.

The Raleigh News & Observer reports that the incident occurred Saturday afternoon.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund, which protects and manages the Colonial Spanish Mustangs, said in a statement that the horse was named Rabbit and had been born in 2019. She had "galloped down the dunes and directly into the path of the vehicle," the fund said.

The driver called 911 and the fund.

"After interviewing the driver and witnesses, and performing a breathalyzer, it was determined that this was indeed a devastating accident," the fund wrote.

The organization wrote on Facebook that the accident "should serve as a reminder to everyone that the horses are unpredictable, and great care should be taken when driving on the beach."
