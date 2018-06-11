Wild mare struck, killed by car on North Carolina beach

EMBED </>More Videos

A wild horse who was run over by a car on a North Carolina beach has died. (Corolla Wild Horse Fund / Facebook)

COROLLA --
A wild horse who was run over by a car on a North Carolina beach has died.

News outlets cite a Facebook post from the Corolla Wild Horse Fund that says the mare died Saturday night. The nonprofit says the mare's stallion remained by her side through the night, even after she was covered with a tarp.

Corolla Wild Horse Fund Chief Operating Officer Jo Langone says the Currituck County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the beach sees heavy traffic, especially during the summer. The speed limit on the four-wheel drive area is 15 mph (24 kph). Vehicles and people are supposed to stay 50 feet (15 meters) away from a wild horse herd.

The vehicle's driver has not been identified. The mare was buried Sunday morning.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
beaches
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News