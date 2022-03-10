Wildfire on Outer Banks burns across 1,000 acres

EMBED <>More Videos

Fire crews work to put out wildfire on Outer Banks

A wildfire in eastern North Carolina has burned parts of the Outer Banks and covered the area in smoke.

The Roanoke Island Volunteer Fire Department said Tuesday morning on Facebook that there was an active wildland fire at Dare County Bombing Range, a training location for military aircraft crews. The fire department received calls about a strong smell of smoke.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in North Carolina wrote in a post on Tuesday afternoon that the fire had slightly spread to the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge, which is one of the only places in the world where endangered red wolves can be seen in the wild.

The agency said refuge firefighters were helping the state Forest Service fight the blaze. It covered 1,000 acres (1.6 square miles) and was 60% contained as of Wednesday morning, according to the Forest Service's website.

"Thankfully, with forecast weather, we do not expect the fire to present much additional threat to refuge habitats and facilities," the Fish and Wildlife Service said on Facebook.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the fire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncfirewildfire
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Russian attack hits Ukraine maternity hospital, officials say
Relative in 'shock,' demanding accountability after baby dies in fire
Delivery and rideshare drivers struggle with rising cost of gas
Parent says son target of mock slave auction on school grounds
With no more masks, what are the chances of getting COVID now?
NC man charged with murder in 3-year-old's death
$20K in scholarships available from George Floyd foundation
Show More
MLB cancels more games as gap narrows in bargaining
Fayetteville's working-class, feeling extra pain at the pump
It's been a big year so far for 'West Side Story' star Ariana DeBose
Giant venomous spider poised to spread across East Coast: scientists
'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler mistaken for bank robber
More TOP STORIES News