Wildlife officers investigate animal traps in Durham neighborhood

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is investigating after it received complaints about someone setting animal traps in a Durham neighborhood.The Durham County Sheriff's Office told ABC11 that officers with the NCWRC are actively investigating the issue in a neighborhood near Ellerbee Creek.An ABC11 viewer said she feeds wildlife outside her home and noticed that animals were coming to her house injured.It's unclear where the traps are set or what type of traps are being used.According to the NC Wildlife Resource Commission's website, it is unlawful to set traps on another person's property without their permission or use hooks or traps that suspend animals when they're caught.This is a developing story, check back for details.