Former North Carolina police chief arrested in South Carolina after faking his own death

EMBED <>More Videos

Ex-NC police chief arrested in SC after faking his death

CHADBOURN, N.C. (AP) -- A former North Carolina police chief who resigned amid a misconduct investigation was arrested Thursday in South Carolina after authorities said he failed to appear in court, and a couple accused of helping stage his suicide is also facing charges.

Former Chadbourn Police Chief William Anthony Spivey was reported missing Monday after failing to return from a fishing trip, according to the Columbus County Sheriff's Office.


Dean Sasser said Spivey asked to borrow his truck and never returned, but he and his wife, Debbie, found the truck at the edge of the Lumber River and Spivey's boat downstream, news outlets report. Investigators found handwritten letters and a .22-caliber rifle with a discharged round in it.

But the sheriff's office said it became apparent to investigators "that the scene on the river was staged." Warrants for Spivey's arrest were issued Wednesday due to his failure to report to court, the sheriff's office said.


Spivey was found Thursday at his aunt's apartment in Loris, South Carolina, and captured after a chase, news outlets report. He's jailed on a $1 million bond.

The Sassers, who are accused of helping Spivey with his staged suicide, were arrested Thursday and charged with obstructing justice, the sheriff's office said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncpolice chiefmisconductpolice
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Key differences emerge at debate for NC GOP Senate nomination
New historical marker unveiled at Apex Elementary
At least 64 civilians killed in Ukraine as Russia zeros in on Kyiv: UN
VP Kamala Harris to visit Durham next week
Food drive honors memory of 3 slain Muslim students
How the war in Ukraine could impact beer prices
In despair, Ukrainians in Triangle worry about family back home
Show More
Bars pull Russian vodka off shelves in protest, promote Ukraine brands
How potential Russian cyberattacks could affect Americans
Trayvon Martin, 10 years later: Teen's death changes nation
Gun deaths surpass car crashes for leading cause of early deaths
Man accused of several bank robberies across Wake County arrested
More TOP STORIES News