Two people drown in North Carolina beach waters days apart

70-year-old Raleigh man drowns while swimming at Kure Beach

KURE BEACH, N.C. -- Two people, including a 70-year-old man, have drowned in North Carolina beach waters just days apart.

The latest drowning victim was a 46-year-old Falls Church, Virginia man whose body was found floating in Hatteras Island waters on Friday night. A visitor reported the body to authorities just before 9:40 p.m.

Family members of the victim would later confirm to authorities that he was surf fishing.

Prior to the drowning, the Cape Hatteras National Seashore urged visitors to check for rip current risks and conditions prior to heading to the beach.

The first reported drowning happened just after 2:20 p.m. on Thursday, the Kure Beach Fire Department and New Hanover County first responders were called to a swimmer in distress near the 200 block of S. Fort Fisher Boulevard.

Witnesses at the scene said William Dial Delahoyde, 70, of Raleigh, was in distress in the water. Two bystanders went into the water and were able to pull the man to the shore and attempted life-saving measures.

First responders would later pronounce Delahoyde dead at the scene.
