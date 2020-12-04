Society

One of the men found dead in Fort Bragg training area identified

One of the men found dead in the Fort Bragg training area Wednesday afternoon has been identified as Master Sgt. William J. Lavigne II.

He was assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Special Operations Command.

The other man was a veteran who previously served at Fort Bragg. His name has not been released.

"The loss of a Soldier is always tragic," said Lt. Col. Justin Duvall, commander of HHC, U.S. Army Special Operations Command "Master Sgt. Lavigne dedicated himself to the Army for 19 years and deployed multiple times in the defense of our Nation. Our condolences go out to his family during this difficult time."

Lavigne, 37 enlisted in the Army in 2001.

He has been deployed multiple times to Afghanistan and Iraq in support of the Global War on Terrorism.

The deaths are under investigation by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command.
