Wilmington Police Department to hold meet and greet for horse hit by drunk driver

The Wilmington Police Department is holding a meet and greet for a police horse that was hit and injured by an alleged drunk driver in August..

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wilmington Police Department is holding a meet and greet for a police horse that was hit and injured by an alleged drunk driver in August.

The 19-year-old horse whose name is 'Elton' suffered a leg injury after he and his mounted unit officer were struck by the driver last week.

The officer was not hurt in the incident.

According to police, Elton's hydrotherapy treatment is going well, and he is making great progress.

The meet and greet will be Friday September 9 between 3:00 pm and 5:00 pm at Robert Strange Park.