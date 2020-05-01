Missing Wilmington women haven't been seen since April 15

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Federal and local law enforcement agencies are involved in the search for two missing Wilmington women.

Stephanie Mayorga, 27, and Paige Escalera, 25, left home on April 15 and haven't been seen since.

Investigators say the couple got into a grey 2013 Dodge Dart with South Carolina plates.

They were reported missing by their roommate on April 19. Police said the roommate was under the impression she had to wait three days before she could file a report.

Police said that while people of their age can be spontaneous, it's odd that they left behind most of their possessions.

A family friend told WECT that the two were engaged and about to get a new apartment.

Police said they haven't found any signs of foul play.
