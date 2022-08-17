7-year-old injured in Wilson crash into Hardee's that killed two brothers

Family and friends react to death of NC brothers killed while eating breakfast at Hardee's in Wilson.

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- An out-of-control car that killed two brothers when it crashed into a Hardee's also injured a 7-year-old and a woman, according to Wilson Police Department.

The SUV being driven by Jesse Lawrence, 78, crashed into Hardee's on Sunday.

Investigators said Lawrence was leaving the Autobell Car Wash at 2400 Forest Hills Road when it accelerated out of control. The vehicle hit the curb and drove over the grass onto a service road. The car then made a hard right turn and crossed over Forest Hills Road.

Police said the vehicle continued to accelerate rapidly, eventually crashing into the Hardees and hitting Christopher and Clay Ruffin who were eating breakfast.

Investigators said Clay was thrown from the table, out the window, and collided with a woman. A 7-year-old was sitting at a nearby table inside the building when the crash happened; that child was injured by flying debris.

One brother died at the scene, the other died at the hospital. Investigators don't believe Lawrence was having a medical emergency or impaired judgement at the time of the crash.