Wilson man located after being reported missing since Friday

Wilson police are investigating after 48-year-old Troy Davis was reported missing since Friday night.

WILSON, N.C. -- Wilson police have located 48-year-old Troy Davis, who was reported missing since Friday night.

Officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Mallory Drive on Saturday evening and spoke to family members of Davis, who said he'd been missing since Friday night.

Family members said Davis is a harm to himself.

Authorities previously said Davis was possibly in possession of several firearms and is operating a black 2013 Ford Explorer with plate CBW-2008.
