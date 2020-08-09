25-year-old Wilson man sought in shooting death of 5-year-old caught, police say

Darius N. Sessoms, 25, of Wilson

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 25-year-old man accused of shooting a 5-year-old who later died at a hospital in Wilson on Sunday night has been caught.The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of Archers Road.When officers arrived, they found 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers and EMS immediately began performing lifesaving efforts.Hinnant was taken to Wilson Medical Center where the child later died.Wilson Police have identified the alleged shooter as Darius N. Sessoms, 25, of Wilson. Police announced just after 4:30 p.m. on Monday that he had been arrested and is in the custody of Wilson Police Department officers and members of the US Marshals' Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force.