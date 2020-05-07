2 cousins arrested with murder, burglary after 21-year-old killed in Wilson

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two men have been arrested in a deadly shooting in Wilson over the weekend.
Officers found Amaru Carroll-Lee, 21, of Wilson, with a gunshot wound Saturday around 10 p.m.
On Wednesday, Telly S. Parker was charged with 1st Degree Murder and 1st Degree Burglary after turning himself in. On Sunday, Terry L. Parker was arrested and charged with 1st Degree Murder and 1st Degree Burglary. Wilson police confirm the two are cousins.
The shooting happened in the 800 block of Selma St. Carroll-Lee died at the scene.
The Wilson Police Department is still actively investigating this case.
Anyone with information about the case should call the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.
