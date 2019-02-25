Wilson officer arrested for drunk driving in Johnston County

A Wilson police officer found herself on the wrong side of the law early Sunday morning.Wilson Police Department said a North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper pulled over Sergeant C.J. Sanders on Cornwallis Road near Highway 70 in Johnston County.The trooper said Sanders was driving her personal car 61 miles per hour in a 45 zone. When Sanders submitted to a breathalyzer test, she blew a .08.Sanders was arrested and charged with driving while impaired and speeding. She was released to the custody of a family member.Wilson Police Department said Sanders has been placed on administrative duty pending an internal investigation.