Wilson police investigating after 48-year-old man reported missing

WILSON, N.C. -- Wilson police are investigating after 48-year-old Troy Davis was reported missing by family since Friday night.Officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Mallory Drive on Saturday evening and spoke to family members of Davis, who said he'd been missing since Friday night.Family members say Davis is a harm to himself.Authorities said Davis is possible in possession of several firearms and is operating a black 2013 Ford Explorer with plate CBW-2008.Wilson police are actively investigating and encourages anyone with information to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.