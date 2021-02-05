stabbing

Wilson Police seek suspect in fatal stabbing of 30-year-old man

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wilson police are seeking a suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 30-year-old man late Thursday night.

Just before 9:30 p.m., officers went to a shots-fired call along the 2800 block of Ward Boulevard. While responding, officers learned that an injured person had been taken to Wilson Medical Center by a private vehicle.

When officers got to the scene on Ward Boulevard, they determined that a man, later identified as Dyqwhan Bowens, had been stabbed.

Officials said Bowens later died from injuries at the hospital.

The Wilson Police Department continues to investigate the case.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to contact the Wilson Police Department at (252) 399-2323.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wilsonwilson countynchomicide investigationwilson county newsman killedstabbing
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Man charged in Harnett County stabbing death
Nash County mother of three stabbed to death by boyfriend, sheriff says
Man killed in overnight Rocky Mount stabbing
Star Bar Raleigh alcohol permits suspended following history of violence
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Humiliated:' Family calls for change after police handcuff boy
Teen dies from injuries after being shot at Raleigh park
LATEST: 113 more COVID-19 deaths reported Friday in NC
Snow, freezing rain possible Saturday night
My phone predicts snow next week, what's up with that?
Free dental clinic in Chapel Hill helps children of essential workers
NC's hotly debated new social studies curriculum passes
Show More
3 High Point police officers shot during standoff
Man returns handcuffs he took more than 60 years ago
Biden admin to deploy 1,100 troops to help deliver COVID vaccines
Close call for NJ truck driver hit with sheet of snow
Dannielynn Birkhead learns about mom Anna Nicole Smith's past on '20/20'
More TOP STORIES News