Winds from Tropical Storm Michael cause heavy damage across North Carolina

As Tropical Storm Michael rolled across North Carolina Thursday, it continued to produce life-threatening flash flooding and powerful winds.

The winds brought down trees all across the Triangle, blocking roads and taking down power lines.

As of 6:30 p.m., more than 500,000 people in the state were without power.

The wind brought down a tree in Chapel Hill near the Carolina Inn, causing it to fall on the historic hotel. Minor damage was reported.

In Durham, a large tree smashed an abandoned home on West Corporation Street.


Over in Chatham County, a tree was uprooted and fell onto a house in Siler City.

Near downtown Raleigh, street lights were taken down by high winds.

More than 5,500 people were without power in Roxboro, where several trees were downed.

In the city with only one operational traffic light, which was out due to the storm Thursday, officials issued a State of Emergency.



The National Weather Service said the storm was centered about 20 miles northwest of Raleigh at 5 p.m. Thursday and heading northeast at 24 mph with winds of up to 50 mph. It was expected to keep on the same track but head even faster and cross into Virginia during the evening.
