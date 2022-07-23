Winston Salem man arrested after stealing an ambulance, leading chase

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities have arrested a man after a county ambulance running with the keys still in it was stolen from a restaurant parking lot and the driver led law enforcement on a chase, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said.

The Catawba County ambulance was parked at a restaurant across the street from Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center on Friday morning, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

Winston-Salem police said the ambulance was left running because of the refrigerated drugs inside the vehicle. The ambulance was accidentally left unsecured with the keys in its ignition before a person got into the vehicle's driver's seat and drove away, police said.

Patrol Sgt. S.D. Martin said the ambulance headed west on Interstate 40 into Iredell County. Martin said troopers got behind the ambulance around Exit 154, approximately 40 miles (64 km) west of Winston-Salem and attempted to stop it. The chase continued for three miles (4 km) until Iredell County deputies used tire-deflating devices to stop the ambulance.

A 37-year-old Winston-Salem man was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing to elude arrest and resisting a public officer. His bond was set at $25,000, and it's not known if he has an attorney.
