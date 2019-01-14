Winston-Salem man gets 60 days for starving his dog to death

EMBED </>More Videos

A North Carolina man has been sentenced to 60 days in jail after pleading guilty to charges that he starved his dog to death. (Credit: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. --
A North Carolina man has been sentenced to 60 days in jail after pleading guilty to charges that he starved his dog to death.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports authorities said 30-year-old Hiram Renard Goins Jr. must serve three years of supervised probation, during which time he cannot own a pet.

Prosecutors say Goins was the target of two complaints about his three dogs being tethered outside.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

After the second complaint, Goins admitted to animal control officers that the dog died.

A necropsy determined the pit bull mix died from malnutrition, starvation, and exposure to the elements.

Arrest warrants said the dog died sometime between Jan. 3 and Jan. 4, when the National Weather Service reported the overnight temperature was 12 degrees.

The other two dogs were reported to be healthy.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
animal abuseanimalcrimeWinston-Salem
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Active shooter situation at UPS facility in Gloucester Co., NJ
Man accused of killing child, 2 women to make first court appearance
Juror scam targets Wayne County residents
Cooper declares state of emergency after snow, ice storm
School Closings: List of business closures, delays due to weather
Man returns lost wallet to stranger's son
'Miracle' flight survivors mark decade of thankfulness
Open restrooms, trash pickup happening at Outer Banks parks
Show More
Suspect shot during Durham standoff accused of killing father
NFL player rewards homeless man who helped dig him out of snow
Massive snowball fight breaks out beside Washington Monument
Papa Murphy's shut down after photos of sleeping employee go viral
Full list of Critics' Choice Awards winners
More News