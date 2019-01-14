Winston-Salem man gets 60 days for starving his dog to death

A North Carolina man has been sentenced to 60 days in jail after pleading guilty to charges that he starved his dog to death.The Winston-Salem Journal reports authorities said 30-year-old Hiram Renard Goins Jr. must serve three years of supervised probation, during which time he cannot own a pet.Prosecutors say Goins was the target of two complaints about his three dogs being tethered outside.After the second complaint, Goins admitted to animal control officers that the dog died.A necropsy determined the pit bull mix died from malnutrition, starvation, and exposure to the elements.Arrest warrants said the dog died sometime between Jan. 3 and Jan. 4, when the National Weather Service reported the overnight temperature was 12 degrees.The other two dogs were reported to be healthy.