winter

Winter is almost here: Solstice, shortest day of year, falls on Tuesday

The 2021 winter solstice occurs at 10:59 a.m. ET/7:59 a.m. PT on Tuesday, Dec. 21.
EMBED <>More Videos

Winter is here! Solstice marks shortest day of year

The 2021 winter solstice occurs at 10:59 a.m. ET/7:59 a.m. PT on Tuesday, Dec. 21, marking the official start of the astronomical winter and the shortest day of the year for the Northern Hemisphere.

In the Southern Hemisphere, that day is the summer solstice and the longest day of the year.

The 23.5-degree tilt in Earth's axis of rotation creates a rise and fall appearance of the sun over the course of a year. During the winter solstice, the Northern Hemisphere is tilted at its farthest distance from the sun, bringing less light and colder temperatures.

MORE: Moon to appear full to human eye tonight, 1 day after 2021's cold moon peaks
EMBED More News Videos

The last full moon of the year rises on Dec. 18, according to AccuWeather.



The tilt of the Earth -- not our distance from the sun -- is what causes winter and summer. In fact, Earth is closer to the sun during winter than it is in the summer months.

For those who don't like jack frost nipping at their noses, mark your calendars: The first day of spring, also called the vernal equinox, happens on Sunday, March 20, at 11:33 a.m. ET/8:33 a.m. PT.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherwinterwinter weatheraccuweather
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WINTER
2021's last full moon peaked last night, may still look full tonight
Energy Secretary: Americans can expect higher heat bills this winter
How to keep your plants healthy in the cold
Expect above-average temperatures in NC this winter
TOP STORIES
Rocky Mount QVC Distribution Center catches fire, one person missing
Manchin says he can't vote for Biden's $2T 'Build Back Better' bill
Parade fans fill the streets to welcome back Durham's holiday parade
Ex-CEO charged with embezzling $15M to fund lavish lifestyle
Man shot, killed after stabbing ex-wife's 13-year-old daughter
Humans just 'touched' the sun for the first time using a spacecraft
Show More
Deserving family of 10 gifted massive Christmas light display
After surprise evictions, Durham residents scramble to find new homes
Rapper Drakeo the Ruler fatally stabbed at LA concert: Reports
Kim Potter on Daunte Wright death: 'I'm sorry it happened'
How will the world decide when the pandemic is over?
More TOP STORIES News