Weather

Wintry mix of sleet, snow and freezing rain in North Carolina Sunday morning could lead to icy spots on the road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Expect to see a day full of cold rain here in most of central North Carolina on Sunday.

A Winter Weather Advisory from the Triangle to the north and west went into effect Saturday night and will continue until noon on Sunday.

Late Saturday night into Sunday, snow flurries began for areas north of the Triangle, but nothing like the snow that fell a couple of days ago.



A light wintry mix is possible early in the morning from the Triangle to the north from about 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., bringing sleet, snow or freezing rain. It should change to rain after that. There could be up to .25'' of ice accrual north and west of I-85 and travel should be avoided in these areas if possible tomorrow morning. Areas south of the Triangle will mostly see freezing rain.

Though the effect on the Triangle should be minimal, freezing rain could cause some slick spots on the roads as temperatures hover around the freezing mark.



Get the latest weather updates sent straight to your phone by downloading the ABC11 mobile app

North of I-85, the mix will last a bit longer, until perhaps noon or 1 p.m. A light glaze of ice on elevated surfaces is possible and you may even see a light coating of snow in some areas.

ABC11's Ana Rivera is out on the roads monitoring conditions north of the Triangle.

EMBED More News Videos

LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS: Ana Rivera monitors road conditions in Roxboro as cold rain hits NC



Check out the latest weather radar

The rain should move out by Sunday evening.

Stay with the ABC11 weather team for any developments or updates.

Check out the latest weather radar

Winter weather in a pandemic | What to expect this year
EMBED More News Videos

The First Alert Weather team is making sure you're prepared for any winter weather that comes our way this year.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherraleighdurhamncwintry mixsnowweatherrainwinter weather
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Wake Co. drive-thru test sites closed due to winter weather
Parents, educators line governor's mansion for reopen school rally
Trump loses lead impeachment lawyers a week before trial
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Coach K on passing of longtime Temple basketball coach John Chaney
Raleigh Black History Month kickoff goes virtual due to COVID-19
Driver fires shots at other car following Chapel Hill crash: Police
Show More
Fayetteville bar owner pleads with state to reconsider restrictions
Raleigh therapist says mental health crisis among kids is growing
Principal works night shift at Walmart to help students in need
CDC says travelers must wear masks on public transportation
What is different about the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine?
More TOP STORIES News