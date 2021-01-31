Wintry mix of sleet, snow and freezing rain in North Carolina Sunday morning could lead to icy spots on the road

A wintry mix north and west of the Triangle this morning...minimal impacts expected with this system...mainly slick spots on elevated surfaces through late morning. pic.twitter.com/M7X34O0uoG — Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) January 31, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Expect to see a day full of cold rain here in most of central North Carolina on Sunday.A Winter Weather Advisory from the Triangle to the north and west went into effect Saturday night and will continue until noon on Sunday.Late Saturday night into Sunday, snow flurries began for areas north of the Triangle, but nothing likea couple of days ago.A light wintry mix is possible early in the morning from the Triangle to the north from about 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., bringing sleet, snow or freezing rain. It should change to rain after that. There could be up to .25'' of ice accrual north and west of I-85 and travel should be avoided in these areas if possible tomorrow morning. Areas south of the Triangle will mostly see freezing rain.Though the effect on the Triangle should be minimal, freezing rain could cause some slick spots on the roads as temperatures hover around the freezing mark.North of I-85, the mix will last a bit longer, until perhaps noon or 1 p.m. A light glaze of ice on elevated surfaces is possible and you may even see a light coating of snow in some areas.ABC11's Ana Rivera is out on the roads monitoring conditions north of the Triangle.The rain should move out by Sunday evening.Stay with the ABC11 weather team for any developments or updates.