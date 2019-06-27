Wisconsin dad angered over Father's Day cake kills 5-year-old son, prosecutors say

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin -- A Milwaukee father is accused of fatally punching his 5-year-old son because the boy ate some of the cheesecake he had gotten for Father's Day, according to prosecutors.

Travis Stackhouse is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the child's death last Saturday. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office determined the boy died from blunt force trauma to the abdomen.

A complaint said the 29-year-old father initially told police his son was injured after falling down the stairs. Paramedics didn't think the boy's injuries were consistent with a fall. Authorities said Stackhouse became angry his children were eating his cheesecake, went to a bar and returned about 2 a.m., at which time the mother of the child called 911.

Court records don't list an attorney who could speak on the defendant's behalf.
