More and more evacuees are returning to Wilmington and those who live there just want to get back to their lives.Many downtown Wilmington stores and restaurants are still boarded up and closed. But some are slowly opening back up."I think the people in the community need things to start opening up so they can return to some regularity," said Stephen Durley, owner of Beer Barrio.While Durley's fridge is empty, he decided to open his restaurant, on Wednesday, serving only drinks.They threw out all the food after losing power when Hurricane Florence whipped through the area."It was like a war zone," Durley said. "There was debris everywhere, trees blocking all these streets. It felt like when I was trying to get around to check on my businesses that I was almost going through a labyrinth."The power finally was restored Tuesday.And the restaurant's food shipment was coming in Wednesday.Beer Barrio is preparing to start serving food Thursday.People who live in Wilmington said it's important to see businesses opening back up."It feels like life will return to normal, and that the outside world is coming back in, which is an incredible feeling," said Beth Crookham.Shane Fernando, also a Wilmington resident, said it's the little things."The letter carrier just came by, so it's exciting to see mail service," Fernando. "All those little things of life coming forth is happening around us and it feels good."The port of Wilmington is opening Thursday and Friday to employees. It will be fully open Monday.