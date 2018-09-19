With power back on after Florence, Wilmington tries to return to normal

EMBED </>More Videos

More and more evacuees are returning to Wilmington and those who live there just want to get back to their lives.

By
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) --
More and more evacuees are returning to Wilmington and those who live there just want to get back to their lives.

Many downtown Wilmington stores and restaurants are still boarded up and closed. But some are slowly opening back up.

"I think the people in the community need things to start opening up so they can return to some regularity," said Stephen Durley, owner of Beer Barrio.

While Durley's fridge is empty, he decided to open his restaurant, on Wednesday, serving only drinks.

They threw out all the food after losing power when Hurricane Florence whipped through the area.

"It was like a war zone," Durley said. "There was debris everywhere, trees blocking all these streets. It felt like when I was trying to get around to check on my businesses that I was almost going through a labyrinth."

The power finally was restored Tuesday.

And the restaurant's food shipment was coming in Wednesday.



Beer Barrio is preparing to start serving food Thursday.

People who live in Wilmington said it's important to see businesses opening back up.

"It feels like life will return to normal, and that the outside world is coming back in, which is an incredible feeling," said Beth Crookham.

Shane Fernando, also a Wilmington resident, said it's the little things.

"The letter carrier just came by, so it's exciting to see mail service," Fernando. "All those little things of life coming forth is happening around us and it feels good."

The port of Wilmington is opening Thursday and Friday to employees. It will be fully open Monday.

Related Topics:
hurricane florencefloodingpower outagehurricaneWilmingtonNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Florence flooding updates: Trump says 'we're with you all the way'
What's in the floodwater? A lot of health hazards, experts say
Flooding concerns as chunk of Lenoir County may become an island
Boat journey reveals eye-popping Cape Fear flooding in Cedar Creek
Lumberton resident: 'So much devastation in this county'
Amber Alert canceled after missing NC 3-year-old boy found
Prosecutors call Watts autopsy reports 'critical evidence,' ask for block
NC road closures latest: Scores of roads, highways closed in the Sandhills
Show More
VIDEO: Before and after images show Florence's impact on Barrier Islands
Save the Children keeps shelter kids busy, parents sane
Chatham County dealing with high water levels from Florence
SCHOOL CLOSINGS LIST: Florence updates for the week
Man drowns in trailer near Cape Fear River despite flood warning
More News