NC State Wolfpack linebacker facing multiple charges related to drinking, fleeing police in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 19-year-old N.C. State football player from Orange County is facing multiple charges related to underage drinking and fleeing from police in downtown Raleigh.Arrest warrants show Payton Tanner Wilson, 19, of Orange County was arrested on underage drinking charges, possession of a fraudulent ID, injury to personal property, impeding traffic and two counts of resisting an officer.According to the warrants, Wilson was in possession of his brother's ID in with the intent of purchasing alcohol.The NC State Wolfpack freshman linebacker fled from police, ran through traffic, and continued to run after being struck by a car, before finally hiding under a parked car.NC State Athletics tells ABC11 they are aware of the situation and are working to gather information.