Woman, 11-year-old girl dead after SUV, tractor-trailer collide head-on in Harnett County

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people are dead and another is injured following a head-on collision between an SUV and a tractor-trailer.

The crash happened around 12:30 Tuesday morning on U.S. 421 North in Harnett County.



According to NC State Highway Patrol, 46-year-old Venita Greene Vandergriff, of Lillington, was headed north when her SUV crossed the center line and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer driven by 24-year-old Paul Brian Laney, of Hickory.

Vandergriff and 11-year-old Zariyah Denise Vandergriff were pronounced dead on scene. Amiyah Denise Vandergriff, an 11-year-old who was also in the SUV, was taken to taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. Her condition is unknown.

Records state the trio lived together but their specific relationship is unknown.

Laney not injured in the crash.

An investigation is still ongoing.
harnett countyfatal crashharnett county newscrash
