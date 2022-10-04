Woman abducted at gunpoint, sexually assaulted, suspect still wanted: Fayetteville police

The woman said she was in the a parking lot at the apartment complex when a man pulled up in a black car and forced her to get inside at gunpoint.

Fayetteville police are on the hunt for a sexual assault suspect and are asking for the public's help in tracking him down.

Police said a woman reported that she was abducted from the Mount Sinai Homes apartment complex on Blue Street around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. The woman said she was in the a parking lot at the apartment complex when a man pulled up in a black car and forced her to get inside at gunpoint. The woman said the man then took her to the South Eastern Boulevard area and assaulted her.

The suspect then told the victim to get out the car, and she went to a nearby hotel to call for help.

"They're just going to pull up with a gun and you're pretty much scared to run so you're pretty much going to do what they're telling you to do. With a gun being pointed at you what more can you do but do what they tell you to do?" said the woman mentioned earlier.

Tenants who live there tell ABC11 this is just the latest incident of violence to unfold right on their doorsteps. There have been recent shootings and gang activity-- and there are often predators lurking around their homes.

"Throughout the day there's a lot of people that park over there in that circle over there and just sit there for hours. So, I mean, anyone could be watching," said one woman who was too afraid to talk on camera.

People who live there said women and girls are often the target of violence at Mount Sinai Homes.

"When I let my kids outside, they will not go far at all," said another man who was also too afraid to talk on camera. "I literally watch out the window 24/7. Because it's always dudes trying to talk to little girls. 15, 16, they always try."

Despite being accustomed to the violence, the man had stern words for the sexual assault suspect:

"Karma hits you 10 times worse and what you do to other people, you gone get back 10 times harder."

Police say the suspect is a white man with what they describe as a "chunky build" and is possibly in his 30's. They say he is bald with tattoos on his chest and neck area and at least one on his arm. He was also wearing a silver chain and a tank top, and was driving a black car-possibly a newer Dodge.

Anyone with tips is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers.