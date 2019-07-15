Woman accused of DUI, biting officer's leg in New Jersey

SEASIDE PARK, N.J. -- Authorities say a Bucks County, Pennsylvania, woman faces charges of speeding and driving under the influence in New Jersey and assaulting several arresting officers, biting one on the leg.

The Ocean County prosecutor's office alleges that 30-year-old Jessica Hayes of Bensalem drove more than twice the 35 mph speed limit in Island Beach State Park on Saturday. They say she then drove into Seaside Park, where she was found at a bank.

Prosecutors say she appeared intoxicated and field sobriety tests were done. They allege that when officers tried to arrest Hayes, she assaulted two Seaside Park officers and a state park police sergeant. Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said the sergeant was bitten on the leg.

It wasn't clear whether Hayes had an attorney; a message left for her Saturday wasn't immediately returned.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bensalem townshipduipennsylvania newsassaultnew jersey news
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 children shot after argument at Durham duplex
Hot weather, high heat index to stick around
Officials: 19-year-old driver fell asleep before fatal U.S. 70 crash
High levels of fecal bacteria found in Neuse River, nonprofit says
Woman steals her stolen vehicle back from thieves
WWE star Jeff Hardy arrested for public intoxication in Myrtle Beach
Krispy Kreme to release cake batter-filled doughnuts
Show More
Remains found believed to be 'Seinfeld' actor Charles Levin
SUV smashes into firetruck as crews investigate crash on I-540
More than 1 million people pledge to raid Area 51
Leave the US, Trump tells liberal congresswomen of color
Charlotte woman dies following skydiving accident in South Carolina
More TOP STORIES News