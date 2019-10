Woman accused of kidnapping Greensboro 3-year-old taken into custody, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The woman suspected of kidnapping a Greensboro child has been taken into custody Saturday, police said.N'denezsia Monique Lancaster, 22, of Greensboro, was charged with first-degree kidnapping and an unrelated assault charged.3-year-old Ahlora Lindiment was found safe Thursday nearly 24 hours after being taken from a Greensboro playground.Once processed, Lancaster will be taken to the Guilford County Jail.