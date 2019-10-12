kidnapping

Woman accused of kidnapping Greensboro 3-year-old taken into custody, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The woman suspected of kidnapping a Greensboro child has been taken into custody Saturday, police said.

N'denezsia Monique Lancaster, 22, of Greensboro, was charged with first-degree kidnapping and an unrelated assault charged.

MORE: 3-year-old abducted from Greensboro playground found safe

3-year-old Ahlora Lindiment was found safe Thursday nearly 24 hours after being taken from a Greensboro playground.

Once processed, Lancaster will be taken to the Guilford County Jail.

3-year-old abducted from Greensboro playground reunited with family
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncchild abductionkidnapkidnapping
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KIDNAPPING
VIDEO: Abducted Greensboro 3-year-old reunited with family
Police ID man found dead inside home after Fayetteville standoff
Video shows kidnapping suspect shooting at officers: RPD
5-day report released after officer-involved shooting off US-64
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nearly 60 dogs seized at Orange County property; mother, son charged
Hard Rock Hotel under construction in New Orleans collapses
Raleigh's new mayor-elect Mary-Ann Baldwin leads a city hall remake
PHOTOS: Georgia driver survives after logging truck accident
Raleigh officer shot in January completes 4-mile race
24-year-old rollerblader struck, killed in Durham, police say
WEEKEND EVENTS: Wine & Cheese Festival, pumpkin patch train & more
Show More
Police investigating after 24-year-old shot near Duke Hospital
Statutory rape charges dropped against former Orange County band teacher
Kipchoge becomes first athlete to run marathon under 2 hours
Fort Bragg program manager aims to reduce suicide rates among soldiers
Florida man arrested in 1990 cold case rape in Fayetteville
More TOP STORIES News