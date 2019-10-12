GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The woman suspected of kidnapping a Greensboro child has been taken into custody Saturday, police said.
N'denezsia Monique Lancaster, 22, of Greensboro, was charged with first-degree kidnapping and an unrelated assault charged.
MORE: 3-year-old abducted from Greensboro playground found safe
3-year-old Ahlora Lindiment was found safe Thursday nearly 24 hours after being taken from a Greensboro playground.
Once processed, Lancaster will be taken to the Guilford County Jail.
3-year-old abducted from Greensboro playground reunited with family
Woman accused of kidnapping Greensboro 3-year-old taken into custody, police say
KIDNAPPING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News