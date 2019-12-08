death investigation

Woman arrested, accused of killing boyfriend's mother in Fayetteville home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 21-year-old Fayetteville woman has been charged in connection with the death of a 67-year-old woman.

Police said Maria Adame, 67, was found dead after a domestic disturbance call Friday night.

Authorities said it happened just after 10:30 p.m. in the 200 block of S. Cool Spring Street.

Abigail Tipton



Police responded to a domestic disturbance and found Adame unresponsive with blunt force trauma injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police charged the victim's son's girlfriend, Abigail Tipton, 21, with voluntary manslaughter. She is in the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.

Tipton and Adame lived in the same house, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department Homicide Unit at (910) 433-1860 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story listed the victim as the suspect's mother-in-law. It has been updated to show that she was the mother of the suspect's boyfriend.
