Woman allegedly assaulted, abducted by man in gold Buick; Fayetteville police investigating

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating a possible abduction that occurred along Person Street on Monday evening.According to police, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Person Street just before 5:30 p.m.The investigation revealed a man was attempting to get a woman into his car. When she refused, police said he assaulted her and put her in the car against her will.Officials said it is unknown if the two know each other or what their relationship might be.City surveillance cameras captured the car as it left the downtown area toward Bragg Boulevard.The man is described as 6'0 with dreadlocks and wearing a t-shirt with jeans.Detectives are seeking assistance or information pertaining to the car, which appears to be a gold Buick Century.Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Southerland at (910) 709-1851 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.