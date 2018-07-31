A woman in Arkansas allegedly shot and killed her husband for buying pornography.According to authorities, a Patricia Hill, 69, dialed 911 to report what she had done.Investigators said Hill told them she learned her husband had ordered pornography on television and canceled his subscription.Hill allegedly shot her husband after he refused to leave the home.Deputy Lafayette Woods, with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, said the man was found inside his shed.Hill is currently in jail and has a court scheduled for next week.