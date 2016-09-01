Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WEATHER ALERT
Flood Warning
Full Story
WATCH
LIVE
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
Traffic
Weather
U.S. & World
North Carolina
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Entertainment
LOCALISH
Weather
Sports
Politics
Health
Science Club
Sweepstakes
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
ABC11 Influencers
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
TROUBLESHOOTER
Woman almost loses $6000 in fake sweepstakes scam
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1494815" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
A woman was thrilled when she thought she won $2.5 million dollars (WTVD)
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
Thursday, September 01, 2016 06:20PM
Related Topics:
scam
troubleshooter
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
TROUBLESHOOTER
BBB's top 10 businesses in eastern NC ignoring consumer complaints
Looking for a job? This scam could cost you thousands
Experiencing more robocalls? 'Do Not Call' service down due to shutdown
How FEMA meals meant for hurricane victims ended up on Craigslist
Troubleshooter helps Johnston Co. woman get disability claim approved
More troubleshooter
Top Stories
Man accused of punching girl in face outside Asheville Mall
Home where Chris Watts killed family to be sold at auction
US service members killed in Syria blast: Military
Woman sues sheriff, says she was left naked in jail cell for 12 hours
Pelosi asks Trump to postpone State of the Union due to shutdown
Jake Patterson's dad has letter for Jayme Closs family
Beloved Outer Banks wild mustang dies
BBB's top 10 businesses in eastern NC ignoring consumer complaints
Show More
Vance County Schools to keep lunches to a 'minimum' during shutdown
Illinois police investigate video of woman dragging child by hair
People are freaking out over this frozen, giant spinning ice disk
Chef killed, 2 critically hurt in NYC restaurant hammer attack
'Is it really worth it?' Ex-Wake Sheriff weighs in on shootings of law officers
More News