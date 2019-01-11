Woman and baby dead, man injured in Durham shooting, police say

.@DurhamPoliceNC confirm fatal shooting in Durham’s Hope Valley North community. Two dead, one in the hospital. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/LMWT0CCgVO — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) January 11, 2019

A woman and a baby are dead and man is in the hospital after an incident Friday morning in Durham that police are saying appears to be domestic-related.It happened around 10 a.m. at a home on Suffolk Street near Old Chapel Hill Road, in Durham's Hope Valley North community.When officers arrived, a woman and baby were found dead inside the home.A man, who was also inside the home, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.Durham investigators said the deadly violence appeared to be related to a domestic dispute.ABC11 has a crew on the scene working to gather additional information.