Woman and baby dead, man injured in Durham shooting, police say

A woman and a baby are dead and man is in the hospital after a shooting, according to Durham Police Department.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
A woman and a baby are dead and man is in the hospital after an incident Friday morning in Durham that police are saying appears to be domestic-related.


It happened around 10 a.m. at a home on Suffolk Street near Old Chapel Hill Road, in Durham's Hope Valley North community.

When officers arrived, a woman and baby were found dead inside the home.

A man, who was also inside the home, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Durham investigators said the deadly violence appeared to be related to a domestic dispute.

ABC11 has a crew on the scene working to gather additional information.
