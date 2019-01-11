Woman and baby dead, man injured in Durham shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --A woman and a baby are dead and man is in the hospital after an incident Friday morning in Durham that police are saying appears to be domestic-related.
.@DurhamPoliceNC confirm fatal shooting in Durham’s Hope Valley North community. Two dead, one in the hospital. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/LMWT0CCgVO— Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) January 11, 2019
It happened around 10 a.m. at a home on Suffolk Street near Old Chapel Hill Road, in Durham's Hope Valley North community.
When officers arrived, a woman and baby were found dead inside the home.
A man, who was also inside the home, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Durham investigators said the deadly violence appeared to be related to a domestic dispute.
