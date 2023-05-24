WATCH LIVE

Woman in Wake County arrested, charged with making threats against Herbert Akins Middle School

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 8:45PM
Wake County Sheriffs arrested and charged a woman after allegedly falsely reporting a threat at a Wake County middle school.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County Sheriffs arrested and charged a woman Tuesday after allegedly falsely reporting a threat at a Wake County middle school.

Deputies received a report about a threat of mass violence just after 3 p.m. on May 19 against Herbert Adkins Middle School. Officials said after an investigation they identified Danielle Symone Ward, 27, as the person believed to have made the threat.

Ward is being charged with making a false report concerning mass violence on educational property. She is being held at the Wake County Detention Center under a $10,000 bond.

