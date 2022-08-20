Fayetteville woman arrested for DWI after driving car onto train tracks, police say

A woman was arrested in Fayetteville after a car was hit by a train.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was arrested in Fayetteville after her car was hit by a train after she drove onto the tracks.

This happened at the intersection of Moore Street and Chatham Street in downtown overnight.

Fayetteville police say the driver of the car traveled from Hay Street into the rear parking area of the train station.

Then the driver drove onto the train platform and onto the tracks where she got stuck.

Officers say nearby homeless people helped to rescue her from the car.

The driver was arrested for DWI and transported to Cumberland County Detention Center.