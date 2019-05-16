Woman arrested in connection with attempted kidnapping at Los Angeles McDonald's, police say

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- A woman has been arrested in connection with an attempted kidnapping of a child which was apparently captured on surveillance video at a fast-food restaurant in Los Angeles, authorities said Thursday.

Maralyn Ramos, 33, was taken into custody Wednesday evening in the area of San Pedro and Agatha streets in downtown, according to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.



The incident occurred at 3:15 p.m. on May 14 at the McDonald's on East Olympic Boulevard.

Video shows Ramos allegedly picking up a 4-year-old boy and trying to get into a parked vehicle. A young girl who was sitting nearby alerted followed the woman outside and alerted other adults.

She fled on foot after being stopped by a witness, police said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countysearchattempted abductionmcdonald'skidnappingsurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Woman 'panics' while trying to park, drives into ravine
$26,000 'clerical error' keeps Durham mother from buying home
Road reopened after work crew hit gas line in Smithfield
Concerns raised over Chatham Co. probation officer's ties to Confederate group
College student who died confronting gunman honored
Baby in 'grave condition' after being cut from dead mother's womb
Elementary students hit by teen driver passing school bus
Show More
Child and man die after getting caught in Atlantic Beach rip current
Signs of Summer: Inspectors begin to check Wake County swimming pools
'Game of Thrones' fans sign petition to remake final season
Homes in Sicily selling for as little as $2
Beautiful sunset captured aboard International Space Station
More TOP STORIES News