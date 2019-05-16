Woman arrested in connection with attempted kidnapping at Los Angeles McDonald's, police say

We need your help to identify & arrest this kidnap suspect. On May 14 she kidnapped a 4 yr old from inside a McDonald’s restaurant on Olympic Blvd & Central Ave, but fortunately witnesses intervened & she let the child go. Any info contact LAPD RHD Detectives (213) 486-6840. pic.twitter.com/afwKooT1Bn — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) May 16, 2019

LOS ANGELES -- A woman has been arrested in connection with an attempted kidnapping of a child which was apparently captured on surveillance video at a fast-food restaurant in Los Angeles, authorities said Thursday.Maralyn Ramos, 33, was taken into custody Wednesday evening in the area of San Pedro and Agatha streets in downtown, according to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.The incident occurred at 3:15 p.m. on May 14 at the McDonald's on East Olympic Boulevard.Video shows Ramos allegedly picking up a 4-year-old boy and trying to get into a parked vehicle. A young girl who was sitting nearby alerted followed the woman outside and alerted other adults.She fled on foot after being stopped by a witness, police said.