Woman attacked by man with no pants on Virginia trail, police said

The woman was on the Washington and Old Dominion Trail, according to police.

A woman was attacked by a man without pants on while she was on a popular trail in Fairfax County Virginia, according to Fairfax County Police.

Officers responded to reports that a man grabbed a woman on the Washington and Old Dominion Trail at 8:12 a.m. Friday, police said in a statement Friday.

The victim was walking east on the trail between Town Center Parkway and the Fairfax County Parkway, near mile marker 18.5, when a man approached her from behind and grabbed her around the waist, police said. She broke free from the man and saw him running toward the 12100 block of Sunset Hills Road with no pants on, according to police.

Officers and the K9 unit searched the area but the man was not found, police said.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Bureau Sex Crimes Squad have assumed the investigation and have canvassed the area looking for surveillance footage near the trail, police said.

Detectives believe the man also may have exposed himself between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. Aug. 3, Aug. 15 and Aug. 18 on the trail near the Fairfax County Parkway, police said.

The man is described as a white or Hispanic man between 5 foot 5 inches to 5 foot 8 inches tall. He is between the ages of 30 and 40 years old, has an athletic build and was wearing a dark-colored head band and a yellow exercise vest, according to police.

Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars, police said.