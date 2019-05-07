It's a moment Kayla Edwards waited for her whole life - one she'd thought might never come.
Edwards is pregnant with a baby girl.
"I think it's still so surreal to me, like every time I go in for an ultrasound I can't believe there's a baby in there and I'm going to be a mom. It's so surreal. I don't think I will believe it till she is in my arms," Edwards told KATU.
Edwards was born without a uterus, and, until a few years ago, thought she'd never get to tell her family and friends "I'm pregnant!"
Three years ago Edwards and her husband moved from Vancouver to Texas to undergo a uterus transplant.
"When we actually got to Dallas, my donor fell through," Edwards said.
It took a full year to find another donor, and, even then, the process was slow.
Three attempts to get pregnant failed, but then they tried one more time with one final egg.
"When I looked down and saw that test and saw that I was pregnant it was like an out of body experience. I've been waiting to see those words," Edwards said. "It was magical to me."
The baby girl is due in October.
Woman born without uterus gets pregnant after transplant
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News