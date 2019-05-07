Woman born without uterus gets pregnant after transplant

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman becomes pregnant after uterus transplant. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on May 7, 2019.

It's a moment Kayla Edwards waited for her whole life - one she'd thought might never come.

Edwards is pregnant with a baby girl.

"I think it's still so surreal to me, like every time I go in for an ultrasound I can't believe there's a baby in there and I'm going to be a mom. It's so surreal. I don't think I will believe it till she is in my arms," Edwards told KATU.

Edwards was born without a uterus, and, until a few years ago, thought she'd never get to tell her family and friends "I'm pregnant!"

Three years ago Edwards and her husband moved from Vancouver to Texas to undergo a uterus transplant.

"When we actually got to Dallas, my donor fell through," Edwards said.

It took a full year to find another donor, and, even then, the process was slow.

Three attempts to get pregnant failed, but then they tried one more time with one final egg.

"When I looked down and saw that test and saw that I was pregnant it was like an out of body experience. I've been waiting to see those words," Edwards said. "It was magical to me."

The baby girl is due in October.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man, woman shot at mobile home park in Fayetteville
Duke surgeon playing role in success of 'The Good Doctor'
MALEAH DAVIS: What we know about missing Houston 4-year-old
Your boss could be required to give you a paid break
Florida woman pulls alligator out of yoga pants, police say
Authorities investigating after 1-year-old hit by mom's car in driveway
Wake County budget proposes nearly 10 percent property tax increase
Show More
Fayetteville teachers 'excited' after principal surprises them with vacation
I-Team: Firefighters warn new homes burn down quickly in fire
Crews begin digging up pipe from Durham gas explosion
Sunscreen chemicals seep into your bloodstream in 1 day: FDA
Canes players laugh off Don Cherry's latest rant
More TOP STORIES News