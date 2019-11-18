Woman in Argentina caught with 9 pounds of marijuana hidden inside fake baby bump

ARGENTINA -- A woman was arrested in Argentina after she was caught smuggling nine pounds of marijuana in a fake wearable stomach made to look like she was pregnant.

Investigators detained her as she crossed the border into Chile. They found two bricks of weed in her bag and 15 more being held together with paste inside the fake baby bump.

She is now facing charges of drug smuggling.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
marijuanadrug arrestsmugglingdrugu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fired Cook Out cashier refutes story about refusing to serve officer
Durham wreck to impact Monday morning commute for some
Raleigh Christmas Parade 2019: Everything you need to know
Poll: 70 percent think Trump actions with Ukraine were wrong
Raleigh store clerk speaks after thumb nearly cut off during robbery
Police searching for gunman who shot at California family gathering
Durham police respond to 2 shootings within a mile of each other
Show More
Ax-wielding man breaks into Burlington home, scared off by owner
College professors accused of making meth in school lab
Democrats invite Trump to testify in impeachment inquiry
LaGuardia flight with Hillary Clinton on board reportedly had mechanical issue
Police arrest man in connection to deadly Raleigh nightclub shooting
More TOP STORIES News