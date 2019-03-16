Woman charged after allegedly stabbing Winston-Salem police officer in head

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman has been charged after allegedly stabbing a Winston-Salem police officer in the head, according to a release from the Winston-Salem Police Department.Officials charged Hope Nicole Vinson, 31, of Winston-Salem, with assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer.The incident began in the 900 block of Woodcote Drive. Winston-Salem police Cpl. J.L. Long arrived on the scene where Vinson was reportedly cutting the tires on an AT&T service van.When she got there, she also discovered Vinson had stolen the license plate off of the van, the release said.Vinson ran into a residence nearby and Long followed her inside. Vinson then allegedly stabbed Long in the head.Other officers arrived shortly after and Vinson surrendered the knife and was arrested.Long was taken to a local hospital for treatment, where she was treated and then released.Long has been an officer with the Winston-Salem Police Department since July 2012.