Woman charged after allegedly stabbing Winston-Salem police officer in head

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman has been charged after allegedly stabbing a Winston-Salem police officer in the head, according to a release from the Winston-Salem Police Department.
Officials charged Hope Nicole Vinson, 31, of Winston-Salem, with assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer.
The incident began in the 900 block of Woodcote Drive. Winston-Salem police Cpl. J.L. Long arrived on the scene where Vinson was reportedly cutting the tires on an AT&T service van.
When she got there, she also discovered Vinson had stolen the license plate off of the van, the release said.
Vinson ran into a residence nearby and Long followed her inside. Vinson then allegedly stabbed Long in the head.
Other officers arrived shortly after and Vinson surrendered the knife and was arrested.
Long was taken to a local hospital for treatment, where she was treated and then released.
Long has been an officer with the Winston-Salem Police Department since July 2012.
