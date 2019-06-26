Wake Forest woman charged after boy found wandering streets with severe burns

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake Forest woman is facing child abuse charges after authorities say a 7-year-old boy was found wandering the streets with severe burns.

Deputies arrested 30-year-old Kendra Roberts on Wednesday in relation to the incident, which happened over the weekend.

The boy was rushed to the UNC Burn Clinic for treatment.

Arrest warrants state Roberts committed "a grossly negligent omission of care that shows a reckless disregard for human life and resulted in serious bodily injury to the child."



She has been charged with negligent child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury.

Officials did not release further information surrounding the incident.
