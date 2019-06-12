Woman charged after man dies in Nash County mobile home fire

NASH COUNTY (WTVD) -- The Nash County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found dead after a mobile home fire.

The incident happened Tuesday morning on Strickland Road in Bailey.

Crews were called to the scene after a suspicious fire call.

Upon arrival, they found 59-year-old Marcelino Ponce-Gonzales dead inside the residence.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

After a brief investigation, officials arrested 32-year-old Alayna Renee Sherrod.

She was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree arson.

Officials have yet to determine a motive, or how they knew each other.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nash countymurderhouse fireman killedarsonarson investigation
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
From interim to chief: Toni Dezomits takes head position at Cary PD
Man accused of killing three Muslim students in 2015 to be sentenced
Lifeguard saves choking baby
Take the Durham Freeway? Here's why NCDOT says construction is delayed
Sneezing fit blamed for SUV rollover crash and fire
Newborn baby left in Northern California dumpster
Taco Bell worker accused of selling drugs at restaurant
Show More
Man's body found in home after 'suspicious' Nash County fire
Hoke County community frustrated with disruptions from flooding roads
Worker rescued from trench collapse near NCCU football stadium
5 Raleigh moms who all fought cancer team up for Kay Yow Cancer Fund
Financial help available for Durham gas explosion victims
More TOP STORIES News