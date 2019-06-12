Woman charged after man dies in Nash County mobile home fire

NASH COUNTY (WTVD) -- The Nash County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found dead after a mobile home fire.
The incident happened Tuesday morning on Strickland Road in Bailey.
Crews were called to the scene after a suspicious fire call.
Upon arrival, they found 59-year-old Marcelino Ponce-Gonzales dead inside the residence.
After a brief investigation, officials arrested 32-year-old Alayna Renee Sherrod.
She was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree arson.
Officials have yet to determine a motive, or how they knew each other.
