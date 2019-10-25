Woman charged after remains found near Nash Co. home believed to be woman missing since 2004

#BREAKING: Kimberly Hancock, 49 years old, arrested and charged with the first degree murder of Deborah Deans who was last seen in 2004 at Hancock’s house in Spring Hope. Investigators suspect the remains found at the home are Deans’. Still awaiting forensic ID. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/BiChYUb7xI — Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) October 25, 2019

Kimberly Hancock, 49

#Breaking-Authorities believe they have a break in a 14-year-old cold case in Nash County. They found remains in Spring Hope. They believe they could belong to Deborah Deans, reported missing in 2004. This is a picture of Deans from the city of Rocky Mount’s website. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/EwYy9ARQRQ — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) October 24, 2019

ON SCENE-#Breaking-Authorities believe they have a break in a 14-year-old cold case in Nash County. They found remains in Spring Hope. They believe it could belong to Deborah Deans, reported missing in 2004. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/I9KFBAzthh — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) October 24, 2019

The Medical Examiner has arrived on scene where authorities found human remains in Nash County today. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/hi3xJ9iPSP — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) October 24, 2019

SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities in Nash County said they believe they made a break in a 15-year-old cold case.On Thursday, deputies found remains that they believe belong to Deborah Deans, who has been missing since 2004.Deputies arrested and charged 49-year-old Kimberly Hancock with one count of first-degree homicide for the murder of Deans.She was 29 at the time of her disappearance.The remains were found on Wiley Road in Spring Hope.Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone said they started receiving information about a week ago about a possible body in the area.On Thursday, investigators determined that they had enough information to prepare a search warrant.Stone said the body was buried in a shallow grave."What we found is it appears to be the remains of one person that was in a shallow grave, wrapped in debris in the backyard here," Stone said.He said it is an active murder investigation and they have a suspect who they are talking to in relation to the case.Since human remains were found, the search has been halted until a forensic pathologist responds to the scene."I want to urge the people, if you see something or know something, put it out there, let us know," Stone said. "We do not solve these cold cases without solicitation of the public."Anyone with information related to this case is asked to please call the Nash County Sheriff's Office at (252) 459- 4121.